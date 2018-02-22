Jeremy Lee
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Daniel Fisher exits Martin London

Daniel Fisher, the executive creative director of Martin London, has left the Interpublic-owned agency.

Daniel Fisher: left Martin London
Daniel Fisher: left Martin London

Fisher – a former deputy executive creative director at Adam&Eve/DDB – joined as Martin London’s first ECD in 2015.

His departure follows Martin’s decision not to compete in the UK market, but rather focus its efforts on servicing its global UPS client, having failed to make much of an impact.

Ian Davidson, Martin’s managing director, International, said: "Daniel is one of the leading writers and creative directors in the global industry. We’ve loved having him here and are extremely grateful to him for everything he’s done for us over the past two years. He leaves as a big friend of the agency and we remain big fans."

Fisher has also worked at CHI & Partners, Leo Burnett and WCRS and among his creative credits are "Monty the penguin" for John Lewis, which he wrote alongside his old creative partner Richard Brim, and "The House of Cards" for Shelter. 

Fisher said: "The Martin Agency is unique, like a big, friendly family, and whilst I’ve loved being part of that family, it’s time to move onto a fresh challenge. My time here has been one of the greatest learning curves of my career and whilst I’m already in discussions with various parties about my next move, I’m not going to dive into anything just yet."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

BRANDS
'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

'Brand safety goes beyond advertising': is the industry taking it seriously?

The most important tool in the marketer's tech toolbox... and you're missing it

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago

The most important tool in the marketer's tech toolbox... and you're missing it

BRANDS
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

Promoted

February 22, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #47 Caroline Pay on VW, Bodyform and Playstation

AGENCY
What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?

Promoted

February 19, 2018

What's the biggest mistake in hiring creative talent?