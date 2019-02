Danone has appointed MullenLowe Open to the CRM and digital account for two of its baby brands, Cow & Gate and Aptamil.

The agency emerged victorious in a pitch against the incumbent, Unlimited Group, along with Bartle Bogle Hegarty and Valtech.

The review, called in September 2018, was handled by Creativebrief.

Danone has been approached by Campaign for comment.