Sara Spary
Added 7 hours ago
Dare appoints Chris Woodward as managing director

He joins from Saatchi & Saatchi Pro.

Dare has appointed Chris Woodward as managing director in a newly created role.

Woodward joins from Saatchi & Saatchi Pro where he was managing director. He was also previously chief operating officer at Rapier and managing partner at The & Partnership.

At Saatchi & Saatchi Pro, Woodward was responsible for creating, launching and growing Seven Seconds into a 65-strong, multi-million-pound innovation and customer experience consultancy – later embedded into BBH London and sold to Publicis Groupe.

Dare is part of the Inside Ideas Group, which comprises Oliver, Adjust Your Set and Aylesworth Fleming, and was recently acquired by brandtech company You & Mr Jones.

Woodward will be responsible for leading the Dare team both in their London headquarters and where Dare operates in-house with clients, including Clyde&Co and Vision Express. 

Sharon Whale, Oliver UK Group chief executive officer, said: "Chris is a truly modern, integrated marketer with a huge breadth of experience – from managing clients and leading teams to launching companies. This is the exact entrepreneurial spirit that the Dare brand relishes, and what we look for as we continue to grow our ever-expanding brandtech network under You & Mr Jones."

