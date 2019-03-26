Omar Oakes
Dare CEO Michael Olaye steps down

Olaye is leaving for personal reasons.

Michael Olaye is stepping down as chief executive of Dare after almost three years at the agency.

Dare’s parent company, Oliver Group, which sold a majority stake to You & Mr Jones at the end of last year, is now in the process of creating a new leadership team to replace Olaye.

Olaye is leaving for personal reasons and is relocating from London.

Sharon Whale, group chief executive of Oliver Group UK, told Campaign that she would be "staying close to Dare" and that its clients are in safe, experienced hands. 

She added: "Michael joined Oliver and Dare as chief technology officer in 2016 with a remit to lead in innovation, tech and new business development. The journey both Oliver and Dare have been on in that time has been incredible and we wish Michael the best."

Olaye joined Oliver in June 2016 and was given a "pivotal role" at Dare, reporting to then chief executive Leigh Thomas. Within six months, he replaced Thomas at Dare after she joined Facebook, while retaining his chief technology officer role at Oliver.

As chief executive, Olaye led Dare's transition from a creative digital agency to an "experience, design and engineering" company that sought to provide creative services through behavioural science. 

Olaye said: "I had years shaping the digital offering at Dare and technology and innovation at Oliver, and it’s been an amazing experience. I’ll be leaving a business that’s in good shape, with talent in spades and innovation now baked into its core. It’s time for me to explore other opportunities beyond the UK, to look up and see what else is going on."

