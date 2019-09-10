Dark Horses makes trio of senior hires

Dark Horses, the sports creative agency backed by Lucky Generals, has followed a period of growth with three senior hires.

Nicky Russell becomes chief operating officer, Matt Readman head of strategy and Kate Tweed business director. Russell and Tweed previously held the same positions at Anomaly and Leo Burnett respectively, while Readman was strategy director at Engine.

Russell will join founder Simon Dent and creative partner Steve Howell, former executive creative director at Droga5 London, on the senior leadership team.

Dark Horses said it had grown its client base by more than half since January, quadrupled its headcount in the same period and equalled 2018’s total turnover before the end of June this year.

Dent said: "We have grown beyond all of our expectations, but not beyond our ambitions. Nicky, Kate and Matt are exactly what the Dark Horses family needs to take us to the next level and will fit right into our tight-knit community.

"They bring experience, knowledge, rigour and more firepower as we enter our next phase of growth. Not to mention a massive year of sport next year."