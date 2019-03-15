Dark Horses signs Anomaly's Kerry Roper

Dark Horses, the sports marketing agency backed by Lucky Generals, has hired Kerry Roper as head of design with immediate effect.

Roper will report to creative partner Steve Howell and be responsible for leading and building the Dark Horses design department and overseeing design output across clients including Puma, Nissan and Peloton.

He has headed design at Anomaly since August 2015. Before that, Roper spent the best part of 15 years as head of design at Miles Calcraft Briginshaw Duffy and then at Dare, into which MCBD merged in 2011. He left in 2013 to become head of design at Leagas Delaney – where he had worked earlier in his career – before returning to Dare in 2014.

Outside of advertising, Roper has three pieces of art in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum and he has toured the UK as part of the Street Art exhibition alongside Banksy and others. He has also designed apparel for Nike, Topshop and Money clothing.

Howell said: "Kerry is simply an incredible, world-class, Jedi-like designer. He’s not only one of the best designers in the business, he’s one of the best artists in the V&A. It’s tremendously exciting and a testament to our ambition to have someone of his calibre join our team at Dark Horses."