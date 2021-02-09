How data alliance with Global lit the fuse of TSB’s latest radio ad campaign

With brands forced to update their strategies and consumer habits shifting fast due to the pandemic, up-to-the-minute data has never been so important. But what could companies achieve by embracing a data alliance – and how should they go about it?

At Campaign’s Radio & Audio Advertising Summit, this topic was explored via a real-world case study of TSB’s recent data alliance with the Global, the Media and Entertainment group.

The summit discussed solutions to some of the key challenges facing audio professionals in 2021. With over 90% of the world’s data created in the last two years, the webinar ‘What Does A Data Alliance Sound Like?’ was particularly timely, with Global’s Director of Commercial Audio Katie Bowden inviting TSB’s Chief Marketing Officer, Pete Markey, and Head of Data, Morgan Reavey, to share the unprecedented campaign results they achieved together by harnessing the media owner’s data power.

Reavey began by setting out the context for the data alliance, explaining how TSB had 5 million UK customers and a wealth of first-party data – but required sharper insights in order to target potential applicants for the bank’s new Spend & Save account. “We didn’t know which radio stations our customers listened to, especially in the lockdown period, when a lot more radio is being listened to,” he explained.

Markey stressed the importance of pinpointing the right listeners with laser-focused radio advertising. “The launch of Spend & Save had to go exactly to that right audience. So finding partners who could most directly get us to that audience really mattered. We had a really clear view of who it was designed for, we just had to get it out there.”

As one of the world’s leading Media & Entertainment groups, Global reaches 51.7 million individuals across the UK each week through its on-air, online and outdoor platforms, meaning that it not only has the reach but also the data insight to inform TSB’s new campaign. “The two big things we did were analysis and activation,” explained Reavey. “For the first time, we were able to join our data with Global’s data, to see which radio stations our customers were listening to. We could include or exclude people from a radio advert, which was particularly useful for lending products where there’s eligibility attached. And we could use Global’s digital advertising exchange, DAX to find lookalikes.”

As Markey stressed, “security around the TSB data was paramount”. But with data held on a secure InfoSum cloud platform, there was no risk of a breach. “We moved the TSB data into a safe cloud area that only we could see,” explained Reavey. “Then Global loaded their data in as well, and they never see TSB’s data. I remember having a first meeting with Global and our media agency, the7stars, and I was sceptical at the time, but actually it did transpire to be really easy. There was no sharing of the data – it’s all on a hashed key.”

Driven by that data partnership, the results of the Spend & Save campaign were undeniable, with TSB noting that ad recall was up 13%, the impression of the bank up 20%, likelihood of switching bank or building society up 31% and those considering switching to TSB up 38%.

Meanwhile, with a 31% rise in Spend & Save applications providing tangible evidence of success, Markey pointed out that this coordinated data approach would flow into TSB’s operations moving forward. “The great thing about working with Global,” he said, “is that not only are you planning, buying and delivering a campaign, but you’re also getting amazing insights back, so it’s like a constant learning cycle. I wish we’d done it sooner…”

