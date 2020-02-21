Dating app The Inner Circle hires first CMO

The Inner Circle, the dating platform that stands out from competitors such as Tinder by having a selective membership, has hired its first chief marketing officer as it looks to grow its marketing beyond performance channels.

Sanneke Boesveldt, who started this month, was previously head of marketing for Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg) at Vice and held the same role at Twitter from 2015 to 2017.

The most senior marketer at The Inner Circle was previously head of growth Lisanne Sanders.

Chief executive David Vermeulen said: "We’re building out our key management positions with the creation of the new chief marketing officer role.

"Having previously focused predominantly on performance-based marketing, we’ve reached the scale where it’s time to look at the bigger picture. Sanneke is the perfect match to help us create engaging marketing campaigns that will help establish The Inner Circle as a global dating brand."

The Inner Circle was founded in 2012 and has offices in London and Amsterdam, where Boesveldt will be based. She will lead a marketing team of seven and oversee the global strategy, including brand, experiential, partnership and performance-based marketing.

The platform, which requires new users to complete an application and connect their Facebook or LinkedIn account, has two million members.

Boesveldt said she was excited to "bring both my strategic and creative expertise to accelerate the growth of this already successful platform". She added: "Joining a company that not only has growth as a goal but is truly genuine in its mission to get people together in real life makes me tick."