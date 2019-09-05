Brittaney Kiefer
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Dave Bedwood departs The & Partnership

He had been creative partner at agency for past two years.

Bedwood: co-founded Lean Mean Fighting Machine
Bedwood: co-founded Lean Mean Fighting Machine

Dave Bedwood, creative partner at The & Partnership London, has left the agency after two years. 

Bedwood, whose last day was this week, said he was exploring other job opportunities. He joined The & Partnership (then CHI & Partners) in 2017 from Cauliflower, an agency he set up earlier that year that is no longer in business. For the past two years, he has reported to joint executive creative directors Yan Elliott and Micky Tudor, and worked on the Lexus account. 

In 2004, Bedwood co-founded Lean Mean Fighting Machine, which was named Interactive Agency of the Year at the 2008 Cannes Lions. M&C Saatchi acquired the shop in 2014 and Bedwood worked at the new owner for a year as creative director. 

Bedwood said: "It’s been a really enjoyable tenure at The & Partnership. We’ve managed to take Lexus from adventures in artificial intelligence to a documentary premiere in New York. But, it’s now time for me to leave and focus on becoming the first ginger in space."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Event careers in the spotlight: Why I love my job

Event careers in the spotlight: Why I love my job

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
AGENCY
"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

"Having no left forearm was pretty damn cool"

Promoted

September 03, 2019
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #59 Aidan McClure

Promoted

August 29, 2019
How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

How Virgin Trains used humour to bring their customer service to life

Promoted

August 16, 2019