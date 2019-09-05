Dave Bedwood departs The & Partnership

Dave Bedwood, creative partner at The & Partnership London, has left the agency after two years.

Bedwood, whose last day was this week, said he was exploring other job opportunities. He joined The & Partnership (then CHI & Partners) in 2017 from Cauliflower, an agency he set up earlier that year that is no longer in business. For the past two years, he has reported to joint executive creative directors Yan Elliott and Micky Tudor, and worked on the Lexus account.

In 2004, Bedwood co-founded Lean Mean Fighting Machine, which was named Interactive Agency of the Year at the 2008 Cannes Lions. M&C Saatchi acquired the shop in 2014 and Bedwood worked at the new owner for a year as creative director.

Bedwood said: "It’s been a really enjoyable tenure at The & Partnership. We’ve managed to take Lexus from adventures in artificial intelligence to a documentary premiere in New York. But, it’s now time for me to leave and focus on becoming the first ginger in space."