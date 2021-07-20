Fayola Douglas
Dave Bedwood tees off with golfing content creation agency

Seven Iron working with brands including NBC and GolfNow.

Seven Iron: Dave Bedwood (left) with co-founder Andy Roberts
Former The & Partnership creative director Dave Bedwood has tapped into his golfing passion and launched a creative production agency dedicated to the sport.

Named Seven Iron, production at the fledgling shop is being led by co-founder and production partner Andy Roberts, a TV producer who previously worked at The & Partnership.

Eamonn Curtin, deputy chief executive of Telegenic, is coming on board as a non-executive director. Curtin brings his experience filming golf events such as The Open, Ryder Cup and PGA Championship.

The agency has already produced a TV campaign dramatising golfing memories for online booking service GolfNow, with the work having gone live around the recent The Open Championship.

(GolfPass on Sky Q from seven iron on Vimeo)

The work followed two TV ads for NBC Golf Pass. The first starred professional golfer Rory McIlroy and aired on Sky Sports during The Masters.

Bedwood soft launched Seven Iron in September 2020 after a nine-month period of consultation.

A year before that, he left The & Partnership London, where he had been creative partner for two years. He joined in 2017 from Cauliflower, an agency he set up earlier that year. Prior to that, Bedwood was creative director at M&C Saatchi for a year and spent 10 years at the creative helm of Lean Mean Fighting Machine, a digital agency he co-founded in 2004.

Bedwood said: “I love golf, but to my mind it doesn’t always present itself in a modern and engaging way. We believe there’s a need for the standards of creativity and production that we offer, for an industry that traditionally hasn’t been able to afford West End agencies."

