Dave creates comedy festival during ad break in aid of CALM



To celebrate Friendship Day today (Tuesday), UKTV's Dave has created the first "comedy festival in an ad break" in aid of Campaign Against Living Miserably.

The four-minute spot, "Be the mate you’d want", features 17 comics – including Lou Sanders, Natasia Demetriou, Alex Horne and Phil Wang – as they recount anecdotes about friendship in a movement against suicide, which is the biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK.

Luke Hales, channel director at Dave, said: "We want to use Dave’s reach to encourage people to get in touch with friends who need a reminder that someone is thinking of them and someone cares. The comedy festival in an ad break is a unique Dave way of doing this.

"Funny and warm, and ultimately by encouraging men to reach out to their friends, we are supporting CALM’s mission to create a more positive and open culture when it comes to mental health."

The campaign first kicked off last year, featuring promos on Dave, out-of-home ads, social media and radio activity, branded beer mats and coffee cups, as well as a Dave/CALM Conversations Against Living Miserably podcast, which reached the top 20 on the iTunes chart for comedy.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said: "We’re delighted to bring the next exciting phase of the ‘Be the mate you’d want’ campaign with Dave and UKTV to life.

"Comedy can be a fantastic platform for what may have traditionally been deemed difficult conversations around mental health and being there for your friends when things get tough. This partnership allows us to reach a broad audience with a funny and entertaining execution, all underpinned with an important message throughout."

It was created by UKTV Creative and directed by Tom Corbett through Mmmultiply. The spot will air tonight at 9:12pm during Taskmaster.