Dave Dye's Love or Fear launches debut work



Love or Fear, the start-up led creatively by Dave Dye, has created a campaign for travel-insurance brand Pluto as its debut work.

Pluto was set up in 2018 to capture an audience who aren’t engaged by traditional insurance marketing messages but are passionate about travel. It is focused on making the category more user-friendly and started selling coverage from insurance giant Zurich in December 2018.

Love or Fear was appointed without a pitch and the campaign launches today (2 October) with a number of 15-second online video executions targeting adventurous millennials. The average age of Pluto policyholders as of July was 28, according to Pluto's company blog.

Dye said the ads, which all start with the message "Earth update" and end with "Go to Pluto", are "designed to remind people they are stepping into another world when they travel". One spot highlights how monkeys are stealing mobile phones from humans in Bali; another shows how raw chicken is being served as sashimi in Japan.

Love or Fear chief strategy officer Matthew Waksman said: "Travel is so emotional, especially when stuff goes wrong. It’s bizarre much of the category is stuck in the rational sphere. For Pluto, we identified travel lovers’ desire for ‘safe uncertainty’ – the psychological need to be just outside of your comfort zone – particularly poignant in today’s unpredictable world."

The campaign’s media presence, planned by MBJ London, will transition to outdoor later in the year. It will start on prominent Clear Channel site Storm Hammersmith Tower, which is well-positioned for London travellers to see on the main route to Heathrow Airport.

Pluto founder Harry Williams said: "The process employed by Love or Fear delivered a genuinely distinctive campaign. We’re delighted as we are here to do things differently."