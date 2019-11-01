Dave takes CALM support from advertising into programming

UKTV channel Dave is preparing the latest stage in its partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably, the mental-health charity aimed at men.

Having already produced a special CALM ad break, Dave is now working on three 60-minute shows featuring nine comedians performing stand-up routines and talking about mental health.

The performances will be filmed in advance and will raise money for CALM through ticket proceeds and the comedians donating their fees. All will take place at EartH in Dalston, London, and the first show on 21 November will be hosted by Nish Kumar.

Comedy Against Living Miserably is commissioned by UKTV commissioning editor Joe McVey and ordered for Dave by director of commissioning Richard Watsham, Dave channel director Luke Hales and genre manager for comedy and entertainment Steve North.

Spirit Media creative director Matt Campion will executive produce the series alongside Morgan Jones, former head of creative for Comic Relief, whose recent credits include A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health featuring the Duke of Cambridge on BBC One.

Simon Gunning, chief executive of CALM, said: "We've seen how comedy can be an effective vehicle for conversations around mental health, suicide and generally being there for your mates when things get tough."