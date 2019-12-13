David Beckham creates TikTok account as part of brand's festive campaign

David Beckham is featuring in TikTok’s 2019 Christmas ad campaign as the video-sharing platform launches activity across TV, cinema and outdoor this month.

The three-part "Jump in together" campaign, created by Social Lab in collaboration with TikTok’s UK marketing team, is meant to express fun and creativity as it tries to encourage more people to join the platform.

The first phase launches today (16 December) with a 15-second spot on TV video-on-demand that features singer Lewis Capaldi, a regular short-form video creator on TikTok, who is jumping around on a spacehopper within a montage of real-world TikTok videos set to Straight to Memphis by Club Des Belugas. The ad will be followed by another TV spot, launching on 22 December, that TikTok has not yet revealed.

The campaign’s final phase features Beckham, the former England football captain, who is opening his own TikTok account. From 23 December, Beckham will post a video of himself performing a TikTok hashtag challenge called "#TikTokTraditions".



This challenge is in partnership with Unicef, for which David Beckham is goodwill ambassador, and TikTok will use this to donate to the charity.

The campaign was created by Adam King and Lewis Raven, in collaboration with Richard Waterworth, TikTok’s UK general manager and EMEA marketing lead, and Jana Ulaite, integrated marketing lead for TikTok EMEA. The spots were directed by Zac Ella through Agile Films, while Omnicom’s Heart & Science is planning and buying media.

Waterworth, who on Friday was promoted to UK general manager, said this campaign is the fledgling brand’s "biggest" yet. He said: "Globally, we have an exciting opportunity to work with Unicef and David Beckham to highlight the best of the app and give people the opportunity to create for a good cause.

"Here in the UK, we've tried to bring the best of the app into the real world. We are not only celebrating local creators, but also bringing out the fun and creativity that happens within the app."

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, launched a UK office in August 2018 and hired ByteDance's Chinese agency TBWA\Shanghai to create TikTok's first Christmas marketing campaign last year.

Social Lab, a Belgian social marketing agency that is majority-owned by WPP's Ogilvy, began working with TikTok earlier this year and created a safety campaign aimed at the platform's young teen user base.