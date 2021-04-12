Brittaney Kiefer
David Beckham finds escape in global Maserati campaign by Droga5

This is the debut work for the car brand by Droga5 London.


David Beckham lets loose in a global Maserati campaign, the debut work for the brand by Droga5 London.

The Italian luxury car brand appointed Droga5 last year to create a new brand strategy and creative platform for its range of models in 2021. 

The ad shows Beckham, Maserati’s new global ambassador, taking a spin in its performance SUV, the Levante Trofeo. As he performs stunts beneath a bridge in Miami, Florida, he embodies a sense of freedom and rebellion.

The film was shot in Miami over the course of one day last month. It was created by Ethan Bennett and Liam Crerar, and directed by Harmony Korine – the director of films including Kids and Spring Breakers – through MJZ.

David Kolbusz, chief creative officer of Droga5 London, told Campaign that Beckham’s drive is meant to be “tiny little act of rebellion”.

“[Beckham] is representative of the modern human who’s dragged from one thing to another. You can’t escape the laptop during this pandemic and it’s nice to have moment to yourself where you can escape,” Kolbusz said. 

The campaign will run online and on social media. 

Paolo Tubito, chief marketing officer of Maserati, added: “The brand is moving forward, inaugurating a new era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion and unique by design. The partnership with David Beckham is the embodiment of all these values.”

