David Hackworthy elevated to new Publicis Groupe role

Hackworthy takes newly created UK-wide position.

Hackworthy: appointed to global role at Saatchi & Saatchi in 2015
David Hackworthy, Saatchi & Saatchi’s global chief strategy officer, will take on the newly created role of chief strategy officer, Publicis Groupe UK, in addition to his existing remit.

Publicis said the move will reinforce its commitment to "the strength and breadth" of its "Power of one" offering to clients, including new additions over the past few months such as BT, DHL Europe, E.ON, GlaxoSmithKline, Intersnack, Macmillan Cancer Support, McCormick, Nivea, Old El Paso and Three.

The move sees Hackworthy join the Publicis Groupe UK communications executive team, working closely with chief executive Annette King and chief creative officer Ben Mooge.

Hackworthy started his career client-side and has since worked in senior strategy roles at TBWA\Chiat\Day, DDB, Fallon and Saatchi & Saatchi. He is also a co-founder of Red Brick Road. In a career spanning Australia, the US and the UK, Hackworthy has handled brands including Absolut, Cadbury, Heineken, Skittles, Skoda and Visa.

He said: "My first creative director gave me some simple advice when I left Australia. He said ‘Bite off as much as you can and keep chewing’, so being challenged to drive growth and creativity across the whole of Publicis Groupe in the UK is something I am looking forward to getting my teeth into."

MEDIA
"Out of home screens will be mainstream broadcast channel in 2020"

February 20, 2020
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust

February 14, 2020
What new things are you making space for in 2020?

February 12, 2020
Product of the Year Awards: Convenience, healthy choices and a little bit of luxury

February 11, 2020