David Jones, former chief executive of Lowe Europe, dies aged 74

Jones was one of the founding members of Lowe, then Lowe Howard-Spink.

David Jones: an 'important player in the golden era of British advertising'

David Jones, former chief executive of Lowe Europe, has died at the age of 74.

Born on 2 April 1947, Jones began his career in adland as an account supervisor at Lintas in 1969.

In 1972 he joined Boase Massimi Pollitt, the agency that became industry heavyweight Adam & Eve/DDB. By the time Jones left in 1981, he had risen to a director role at the agency.

Jones and three colleagues joined half a dozen others from Collett Dickenson Pearce to form Lowe Howard-Spink, later Lowe & Partners. He was managing director until 1990 and chief executive of Lowe Europe for two years.

Alfredo Marcantonio, one of the founding members of Lowe alongside Jones, described him as an “active and important player in the golden era of British advertising". 

He said: “My friendship with David dates back to 1981 when he joined the half dozen of us who had left Collett Dickenson Pearce to start Lowe Howard-Spink. He was integral to the agency’s success.”

He added that Jones helped Lowe to form its “own, unique advertising culture” and was one of the few account managers to be named in the D&AD Annual.

“Stuck in heavy traffic, he spotted how the roadworks road sign looked like a man trying to raise an umbrella. He mentioned it to me when he arrived at the office and we sat down and wrote the script for the [Heineken] ‘Any road up’ commercial,” Marcantonio said.

Jones eventually jumped ship in 1990, and returned to the agency his colleagues had initially departed, CDP, as group chief executive. He was the first managing director to be appointed from outside the agency.

In the final years of his career, he was chairman of DMB&B Worldwide in New York, from 1997 to 2002.

Martin Boase, founder of BMP and a lifelong friend of Jones, said: “David was not only a seriously good friend but a very able account man at BMP in the 70s. He was great company with incisive views on many things from politics to sports cars. A sad loss. We will miss him.”

