David Kolbusz joins Lightning Orchard as CCO

David Kolbusz has joined the New York-based Lightning Orchard as chief creative officer, replacing co-founder Jeff Kling.

The move reunites him with the agency's chief strategy officer and co-founder Laura Janness and chief executive and co-founder Barney Robinson, both of whom he has worked with in the past.

The agency, whose clients include Danone, Supercell and Ocean Spray, will rebrand to Orchard and develop a new visual identity.

Robinson said: “David and I both worked at BBH. I distinctly remember our first encounter. I was talking to [Sir] Nigel Bogle when David came over, chatted briefly and left.

"As he walked away Nigel turned to me and said: 'That guy’s a fucking genius.' I remember it so vividly because it was the only time in 14 years I ever heard Nigel say that about anyone.”

Kolbusz was chief creative officer at Droga5 London from 2015 until April this year, when Campaign revealed he was leaving. Shelley Smoler, previously executive creative director, replaced him.

Janness said: “Having worked with David for a few years in one of our past lives together, I know what an incredible partner he is and I can’t wait to pick up where we left off.”

In addition to Robinson and Janness, the role reunites Kolbusz with Lighting Orchard executive creative director Jimm Lasser and creative director Conor Dooley, who were both at Wieden & Kennedy NY when Kolbusz was executive creative director between May 2014 and November 2015.

After starting his advertising career at TBWA\Toronto in 2001 Kolbusz moved to London to join Mother in 2003 before crossing back over the Atlantic US shop Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in 2007. He then spent four years at Bartle Bogle Hegarty from 2010 before that, latterly as deputy executive creative director.

Kolbusz said: “You couldn’t ask for two better people to run an agency with. Laura pairs a fierce intelligence with empathy and heart – she is my strategic soulmate and I’ve been trying to work with her again since I left Goodby.

"And Barney is the best kind of business person. A no-bullshit, high-integrity individual who loves and cares deeply about the work. In just a few short years they, along with the wider team at Lightning Orchard, have set about not only to grow a robust business but also redefine how an advertising shop looks and operates.”

In a statement, Lighting Orchard said Kling "blesses" the move.