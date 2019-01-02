David Lloyd Clubs hires new agency to chase growth

David Lloyd Clubs, the gym chain, has appointed TBWA\Manchester as its ad agency as it looks to its next phase of growth.

The Omnicom shop won the account after a three-way competitive pitch and will be responsible for brand and activation campaigns across TV, out-of-home, print, digital and social media.

David Lloyd Clubs previously worked with Isobel, which created the brand’s first TV ad in 2016 after winning the business that year after a pitch. TBWA\Manchester had pitched against Isobel at that time.

Isobel's 30-second spot, "Come to life", promoted the brand’s relaunch with a fast-paced tour of a David Lloyd club in Essex.

But now the brand wants a strategic and creative partner to help the business with its next stage of growth. Isobel repitched for the account.

Andrea Dearden, marketing director at David Lloyd Leisure, said: "The TBWA team impressed us right from the start of the pitch process both strategically and creatively. Their approach showed that they really understood what makes us unique and we're looking forward to launching the new campaign and an exciting year ahead."

Dearden, a former Merlin Entertainments marketer, joined David Lloyd Leisure as marketing director in February 2017.

Simon Mills, the brand’s former head of marketing who commissioned the "Come to life" campaign, left the business in May 2017 after just over a year in the role. He is now marketing director at Jump In, a trampoline parks start-up.

The David Lloyd Leisure group has 114 clubs – 99 in the UK and 15 across Europe – that comprise the David Lloyd Clubs brand and three upmarket Harbour Clubs in west London.