David Lloyd Clubs tells families to put devices down and 'have more we time'

£3m campaign by TBWA\Manchester promotes brand as family 'well-being' destination.

David Lloyd Clubs: encouraging families to get active together

David Lloyd Clubs is reminding consumers that it's a "wellness" destination for all the family, not just a gym, in its new £3m ad campaign by TBWA\Manchester.

The campaign launches on Boxing Day and encourages families to put down their devices, get off the sofa and spend active quality time together.

It kicks off with a 40-second TV spot that showcases David Lloyd Clubs as a "mind and body, spa, nutrition, community and lifestyle" destination and as a place to recharge and reconnect. It closes with the strapline: "Have more we time."

Activity also includes out-of-home, radio, social media and digital display, and runs until the end of January.

It was written by Sam Rutter and Daniel O’Keefe, and directed by Liam Kan and Grant Hodgson through Chief. The media agency is The Kite Factory.

Andrea Dearden, David Lloyd Clubs marketing director, said: "We wanted to communicate that we are much more than just a gym.

"Not only do we offer a very broad range of premium facilities for all ages, but our clubs create a sense of belonging and community that encourages and supports broader well-being for our members."

