David Pemsel and Julietta Dexter partner to launch digital branding shop

David Pemsel, former chief executive of the Guardian Media Group, has teamed up with Julietta Dexter, founder of PR agency The Communications Store, to set up a digital branding agency called ScienceMagic.

The Communications Store will be folded into ScienceMagic. It has 115 staff and works with brands including Barbour and The White Company.

Pemsel will lead the business as chief executive and Dexter is growth and purpose officer with a remit to focus on clients and growth.

Daniel Marks, former chief creative officer at The Communications Store, takes on the role of chief magic officer to oversee creative output.

The trio are all shareholders in ScienceMagic, which has an office in London and New York. The shop aims to work with brands to develop commercial strategy and build digital interfaces.

Pemsel said: "There now has to be a new answer to the challenges of building meaningful relationships with consumers in this complex and dynamic world. ScienceMagic is grounded in three core capabilities of strategic science, creative magic and digital experience to grow real and enduring value for both brands and people of influence.

"Established brands urgently need immediate solutions to make the shift in a post-Covid world, from offline to a new physical, digital, mobile and virtual world. Personality and purpose are the future of all brands and all consumers are looking for inspiration in a new world of genuine engagement and entertainment."

Pemsel resigned from his role at GMG to become chief executive of the Premier League last year. However he had to step down before he joined because of allegations made about his conduct at GMG.

He spent eight years at GMG and oversaw a turnaround strategy for The Guardian helping the business break even last year.

Dexter said: "The crisis we're all in has focused us single-mindedly on radically reinventing the future of brand, talent and business-building. ScienceMagic is our future. An agile, new model company that focuses only on building the brands and businesses of tomorrow through true partnership and purpose.

"I have always believed that purpose has to be the foundation of any business success. No brand or individual will succeed unless they can articulate their 'reason for being' well, beyond financial success."