David Pemsel's ScienceMagic hires strategy chief from 72andSunny

ScienceMagic, the agency founded by former Guardian Media Group chief executive David Pemsel, has appointed 72andSunny’s Maximilian Weigl as senior director of brand strategy and planning.

Weigl will be part of the leadership team and devise creative strategies, platforms and plans for ScienceMagic's clients, which include Glossier, Depop and Allbirds. He joins from 72andSunny’s Amsterdam office, where he was deputy executive strategy director and worked with clients including Google, YouTube and Adidas.

Pemsel, who co-founded ScienceMagic with Julietta Dexter in 2020, said: “Maximilian’s appointment is key to our growth strategies for clients. We are all delighted to bring someone of his experience, calibre and purpose into our world-class team.

“As we head into 2022 and work through the pandemic periods, brands and talent are all having to accelerate their evolution, and our team is now very well resourced and set up to help.”

Weigl said he was excited to help the agency make a “positive impact”. He added: “Creatively combining all that expertise across analytics, communications, and culture opens up huge opportunities for changing the way businesses, brands and talent connect with communities.”

72andSunny’s parent company, MDC Partners, was acquired last year by Stagwell Group, one of a new breed of digital “challenger” groups.

Another notable hire by ScienceMagic has been Hannah Matthews, who joined as chief brand officer last year from Accenture Interactive’s Karmarama.