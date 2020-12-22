David Schwimmer goes on a UK road trip in TSB’s new campaign

TSB has launched a new brand positioning in a campaign from McCann UK that sees Friends star David Schwimmer driving a VW camper van round the UK.

The platform ‘Life made more’, is based on the idea that money confidence helps build life confidence. Two initial ads promotes a feature in TSB’s debit cards that rounds up purchases to the next full pound and adds the extra pence to a savings pot, and its loan offering.

The campaign, shot in October, marks the first time since the 1980s that TSB has not used animation in its advertising (though it did not exist as a standalone brand between 1999 and 2013, when it was part of Lloyds TSB).

It was created by Ben Buswell and Jo Griffin, with support from Richard Holmes and Simon Lotze, and directed by Jeff Low through Biscuit. The media was handled by the7stars.

The TV ads are supported by out of home and online work. The campaign launches on broadcaster video-on-demand platforms and social media on the morning of 26 December, before airing on TV for the first time in a roadblock that evening in the first ad break after 9pm.

TSB’s chief marketing officer Pete Markey – who will leave in February to become CMO at Boots – said: “It has been great working with David Schwimmer. He brings a real warmth, personality and humour to the work – helping to bring the whole concept of ‘Life made more’ to life.”

Speaking to Campaign in November, Markey said that the decision to work with a well-known comedy actor like Schwimmer was informed by the idea that "differentiation and relevance in financial services are more important than ever".

Schwimmer added: “I’ve always loved British humour. So when TSB approached me, I jumped at the chance to celebrate ‘life made more’ and the idiosyncratic pursuits of Brits everywhere.”

McCann was awarded TSB's advertising account last December after the bank split with Joint, and launched its first work in April this year.