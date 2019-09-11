David Weeks leaves The Week

David Weeks, executive director at The Week, has left the company after more than 10 years in the role.

According to a post on LinkedIn, Weeks left The Week last week after a restructure and is "looking for a fresh challenge to apply my commercial experience and creativity".

A familiar and popular face on the media scene, Weeks came second in the 2016 Media360’s debate on which medium would grow the most; he put the case for the magazine sector.

It is not known if he has been replaced or how many other members of staff left as part of the restructure. The Week would not comment. Weeks did not return calls.

Before joining Dennis Publishing’s The Week, Weeks was UK and northern Europe, Middle East and Africa director at The Economist.