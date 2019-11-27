Dax signs podcast ad sales deal with Telegraph

The Telegraph has signed a deal with Dax, Global’s digital audio ads platform, to help grow and monetise the newspaper group’s podcast portfolio in the UK.

From today, brands will be able to sponsor 18 Telegraph podcasts through Dax. The Telegraph ventured into the medium in 2005 and up until now sold podcast advertising itself.

Announcing the deal at its upfronts presentation this morning, Dax also revealed it is working with music industry publisher NME to onboard its online radio properties NME Radio 1 and NME Radio 2.

Dax also unveiled Dax Cross Device, a new product launching in 2020 that will enable advertisers to measure how effective digital audio ads are across music, podcast and streaming services. It reports the path to purchase when a listener has acted on a brand’s advertising message, such as on a smartphone for example, and then buys something on the same advertisers’s website.

Dax described Cross Device as the most significant update to the platform since it launched Listener Insight ID in 2016. Dax said it has also updated Listener Insight ID to offer advertisers a podcast measurement solution that can be deployed on pre- mid- and post-roll content, along with host-read ads.

The podcast advertising market is becoming increasingly competitive as popularity for the medium grows strongly in the UK. Dax is one of the major ad sales players in the UK, alongside Acast and Audioboom.

Eleanor Marshall, head of data at Dax, said: "The need for cross device measurement is nowhere more acute than in the podcast space. Not only is it the fastest growing form of audio content but it is also the hardest to track. The majority of podcast inventory is delivered on app, while the vast majority of calls to action are browser based, meaning that post-listen behaviour tends to fall down a data black hole."