Dazed delivers futuristic beauty pop-up at Selfridges

Dazed has teamed up with Selfridges to bring its Dazed Beauty media channel to life for a six-week retail experience.

Set within the department store’s beauty hall, the "Dazed Beauty space" features a futuristic design by Thomas Petherick with artificial-intelligence and augmented-reality filters.

A programme of make-up tutorials, workshops and treatments from beauty and creative experts will be on offer, while there will be a curated selection of products from brands including Mac, Nars and Tom Ford.

Bunny Kinney, editor-in-chief of Dazed Beauty, said: "This is the beauty counter of the future: where the digital and physical collide, and beauty is not simply what we wear on our faces, but what we project on our screens.

"Selfridges is the perfect partner to help us manifest this retail concept and event space, sprung from our wildest fantasies about what the future of the in-store beauty experience might look like and brought to life by the Dazed Beauty community of creatives, whose incredible and visionary work imagines what the future of beauty itself might hold."