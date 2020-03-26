Yasmin Arrigo
Dazed Media launches Alone Together campaign

Media company celebrates home-bound creative community.

#AloneTogether: artists taking part include Charli XCX and Ghetto Gastro
Dazed Media has created a campaign to encourage its audiences to take part in a daily creative exercise, curated by leading names in music, art, fashion, food, design, science and politics.

The #AloneTogether aims to engage the home-bound next generation across the world through daily artist takeovers broadcast via Dazed’s Instagram account.

Artists including Charli XCX, Ghetto Gastro, Tommy Cash Shygirl and Willo Perron will be among Dazed’s creative community, who will offer creative sessions such as writing quarantine diaries, sharing videos from their homes, writing tracks live with fans and sharing art and cookery classes online. 

The audience will be encouraged to generate their own Instagram responses to the daily challenges, using the #AloneTogether hashtag, and the content will become part of a future archive that will document creativity, community and hopefulness.

Jefferson Hack, co-founder of Dazed Media said: "With #AloneTogether, Dazed is opening up its media channels to its global community of 17 million-plus users to authentically reflect their new reality as they experience isolation and creatively adapt to living and working in a crisis."

"From their input and influence we will begin to respond in the appropriate way with creative tools and stories as well as interactions with Dazed talents. There is no precedent for this, we will re-write the rules and will make it up as we go along, together."

