DCM launches #BestSeatinMedia competition

Digital Cinema Media is launching a social and outdoor campaign and competition to celebrate the return of blockbuster cinema.

The contest offers cinemagoers the chance to win a top prize of £2,000 Selfridges vouchers and 10 runner-up prizes of a pair of Beats headphones.

Entrants need to follow DCM on Twitter (@DCM_Cinema_news) and share their “Best Tweet” of the ‘#BestSeatInMedia’ by posting a photo of their return to cinema experience alongside the hashtag.

The competition will run until 11 October, with the winners then revealed on social and key digital outdoor sites across the UK.

Last week saw a milestone moment for the cinema industry’s recovery with Christopher Nolan’s latest action-epic Tenet grossing over £10m in its first 12 days.

“Cinema was one of the most-missed activities during lockdown and it’s great to see people returning to once again be captivated by great stories on the big screen,” said DCM chief executive Karen Stacey.

“Young, hard-to-reach audiences are driving this return to cinema. Advertisers looking to take advantage of cinema’s immersive and distraction-free environment should be heartened by the even more exciting content still to come for the rest of this year and into 2021, with the big screen still the best place to watch new content.

“Cinema creates cultural moments that bring people together in a positive, shared way and as the UK public safely returns to the big screen experience, we can’t wait to see everyone’s photos from the #BestSeatInMedia!”

To support the campaign’s launch, DCM’s Karen Stacey, sales director Davina Barker, commercial and trading director David Hipkiss, and content business director Tom Linay, documented a trip to the cinema this week at Picturehouse Central in London, showcasing what makes the big screen experience so special and why cinema is the #BestSeatInMedia.

See here for more information and entry terms