DCM makes move into branded content with new offering

Cinema advertising company Digital Cinema Media (DCM) has introduced a new way for brands to reach out to consumers on the big screen.

Working alongside Brand Directors and Applied Consumer Neuroscience (ACN), DCM has formed DCM Studios Presents, a new offering – and part of creative arm DCM Studios – that will allow brands to make three- to four-minute films that will appear before trailers.

DCM, which manages advertising at the Odeon, Cineworld, Vue, Picturehouse and Curzon cinema chains, said that ACN’s collaboration has given it a better understanding of how beneficial the cinema environment can be for branded content.

According to ACN, screen size, the sound system, a lack of distractions and a therefore more attentive audience means that brands can take a more cinematic approach to their ads.

DCM said it will begin liaising with brands in the near future and initially plans to work on four to six films in 2022. Brand Directors will advise on strategy, ideation and film production.

Jeremy Kolesar, creative director at DCM, said the reason for such a small number of branded content films was down to quality versus quantity.

“We always have our consumers in our heart, and we want to make sure the stuff that we're creating is something they want to be seeing as well,” he said. “If that turns into a different thing every single week, then I don’t think we're going to be doing it the justice that it deserves.

“We’re raising the bar and with the help of Brand Directors’ expertise and Dr Joseph Devlin’s neuroscience department, we’re challenging ourselves to deliver creative campaigns that not only tell powerful stories in the best environment, but maximise the unique mindset of the cinema audience.”

ACN will analyse the influences cinema has on consumer behaviour and DCM will fund research projects for the first two brand campaigns.

Dr Devlin, who is a professor of cognitive neuroscience at UCL, said: “Advances in neuroscience have produced new tools that now let us quantify heightened audience engagement as well as the uplift it brings for advertising effectiveness.”

Brand Directors said that its attention to storytelling will ensure “maximum impact” for the brands working with DCM Studios Presents; while Claire Kimber, head of creativity and innovation at OMD UK, commented on the potential of DCM Studios Presents, referring to cinema as “an unrivalled storytelling powerhouse”.

She added: “2022 is set to be a huge year for film and the magical experience of going to the cinema; DCM Studios Presents makes it evident that in celebrating that, we’re definitely going to need a bigger screen.”