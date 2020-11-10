Gurjit Degun
DDB promotes Alex Hesz and Roisin Rooney to global roles

Hesz becomes global CSO and Rooney is global chief people officer.

DDB: Hesz and Rooney
Alex Hesz, chief strategy officer at DDB and group CSO at Adam & Eve/DDB, has been promoted to global chief strategy officer at DDB Worldwide – a newly created role.

The expanded role means that he will oversee the entirety of DDB's global strategic offering, while continuing to lead strategy for DDB in Europe, Middle East & Africa, as well as Adam & Eve/DDB.

Roisin Rooney, chief people officer for DDB EMEA, has also been promoted to a newly created role of global chief people officer for DDB Worldwide.

She will head up recruitment, retention, leadership development and training and initiatives "to ensure DDB talent is continuously advancing to stay ahead of client needs".

DDB's worldwide chief executive, Marty O'Halloran, said: "I am thrilled to elevate our current leaders from within the network into these roles. Things are changing rapidly, and we're moving at pace to stay ahead.

"Alex brings an incredible track record from Adam & Eve/DDB, an agency known for its legendary work and clients. Ro's experience in EMEA with growing the network, fostering our talent and creating culture will ensure we are helping our people through this challenging time and into the future."

