De Bonis quits Havas London for Accenture role

Lisa De Bonis, the executive digital director at Havas London, has quit the agency to join Accenture.

Lisa De Bonis: joining Accenture
De Bonis, one of the founding partners of Work Club, which was acquired by Havas in 2014, has left to take an unknown role at Accenture.

The management consultancy has been beefing up its creative since acquiring Karmarama in late 2016. In December 2017 it acquired Ireland’s Rothco – its tenth acquisition in marketing services of the year.

In August last year, rival consultancy firm Deloitte Digital hired De Bonis’ former partner Andy Sandoz, another of the Work Club founders and an ex-joint executive creative director at Havas London, to lead its creative services division.

Accenture did not respond to a request for comment.

