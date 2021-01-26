Staff
Deadline approaches for Campaign Media Awards

The judging process takes place in March.

Campaign Media Awards: entry deadline is 28 January
The final deadline for entries to the 2021 Campaign Media Awards is 28 January.

This year's panel of judges includes Matt Bush, managing director of Google; Kathryn Jacob, chief executive of Pearl & Dean; Rak Patel, head of sales UK & pan-EMEA at Spotify; and Ali Reed, UK managing director of Essence.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Natalie Cummins, chief executive of Zenith, will chair the judges.

After a year that has presented its fair share of challenges, the Campaign Media Awards continues to recognise and reward outstanding media campaigns, showcasing the transformative work that has driven change both for clients and the industry.

The judging process takes place in March, ahead of a virtual ceremony in April.

Last year, OmniGov, Omnicom's specialist division serving the government's buying account, won Agency Team of the Year and Goodstuff Communications took the 2020 Grand Prix for "Talk to TalkSport".

For more details about the award categories, visit campaignmediaawards.com

For awards entries, contact Sarah Fournier at sarah.fournier@haymarket.com

For commercial opportunities, contact James Butters at james.butters@haymarket.com

