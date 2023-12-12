Dear Joy…IAB’s grizzly agony aunt answers your digital dilemmas

Move over Trott, there’s a new industry oracle in town. (It’s amazing what you can get away with saying when you’re an 8ft bear). As IAB UK’s newly appointed chief digital cheerleader, I’m here to help advertisers rediscover the joy of digital.

Let’s face it, digital advertising can be overwhelming - and I say that as a bonafide grizzly. My mission is to bring the joy back by equipping you with the insight, inspiration and confidence to get the most out of online channels. Part of that means finding out what advertisers are finding challenging, so I’m fulfilling a cub dream and going full Dear Deidre to answer your digital dilemmas.

Q: I work for an up-and-coming, ambitious brand. We want to make an impact but don’t have a massive budget to spend on a Christmas campaign. Is it only worth it if we can afford TV? I worry that running only on digital might be a waste with so much competition.

Having starred in the 2013 John Lewis Christmas ad, I’m as much a fan of a festive TV spot as the next person (or bear) and it’s worth noting that digital channels are the perfect partner to build on the storytelling prowess of telly. But you don’t need to be on TV to make an impact so don’t let budget hold you back. With £4 out of every £5 spent on media in Q4 forecast to go to digital channels, according to the Advertising Association and WARC, you’re not alone in looking for more accessible alternatives.

The diversity of digital is your friend here - whether you’re bringing your brand’s message to life via video ads, influencer partnerships, podcast spots, in-game executions, or clever CGI activations that have the viral factor but take care not to dupe viewers. In short, there are plenty of ways you can stand out and, as a challenger brand, you should seize the opportunity to do something different.

However, as with great TV advertising, your idea matters. Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you should dial down your storytelling. Digital channels can land a joy-filled festive message - look at what a small bar (Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland) managed to achieve with a social media video on TikTok and a budget of £700. My advice? Go beyond the tactical, be bold, and put human connection at the heart of your campaign. You might just get all you want for Christmas.

Q: Everything in this industry moves so quickly. Just as we’ve got on board with the “next big thing”, something new comes along. I’m exhausted and feel like we’re constantly a step behind. How can I get the most out of digital advertising when I can’t even keep up?

I hear you. I can hit 40 mph in under five seconds and even I find the speed of change in this industry a lot. But here’s the thing - you don’t need to keep up with it all. In fact, you have the power to set the pace. Sure, it’s important to know what’s happening but far too many meetings hinge on sentences like “we want to be doing something with AI”. Do that and you’re putting tech in control rather than being driven by your own brand’s strategy. Instead, trust the tools, channels and processes that you know work for your objectives and ensure that your core strategy is rooted in them. From there you can experiment with new technology on your own terms and at your own pace.

Q: I’ve read one too many Christmas ad round-ups and can’t see the wood for the trees, but people keep asking me for my hot take on this year’s campaigns. What stands out for you?

It’s the undisputed season of joy and British Airways’ digital out-of-home activity embodies it perfectly. People can submit handwritten “Welcome home” notes to be displayed at UK airports, stations and across cities between 15th-24th December. Gives you those Love Actually feels, doesn’t it? Coca-Cola’s use of AI to enhance its classic “Holidays are Coming” campaign with consumer-generated cards and digital billboards featuring its Christmas brand assets also deserves a mention, Temptations’ piano playing cat is social media gold, and I’m a big fan of Amazon’s tobogganing grans. Having said all this, as chair of the Joy of Digital Awards, I’ll be deciding my festive favourite in the coming days - so it’s all still to play for!