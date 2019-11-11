Debenhams counts down to Christmas with two festive films

Debenhams is celebrating the winter season with a multimillion-pound marketing campaign, featuring cameos from The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of Here! star Fleur East.

Created in-house and set to East’s new single Size, the main 30-second spot brings to light easy solutions to buy gifts for picky peers, including aftershave, winter hats and the classic chocolate bar.

It also promotes the retailer's alphabet shop, which has a range of items with letters on them – something that Debenhams says its customers like.

A shorter 20-second film promotes the brand’s advent range, showcasing Debenhams' beauty calendars.

"Debenhams has the licence to really push itself in terms of the fun factor," Mark Stevens, creative director at Debenhams, said.

"We're not a serious brand – we sell lots of fun clothing and beauty, so launching a celebratory ad feels really relatable to our customers."

Stevens continued: "We like to see ourselves as a colourful, bright brand and that really comes across in the executions. We want to project a positive attitude through the look and feel of the ad, so that's why we’ve opted for a loud, colourful and glittery ad with an optimistic feel for this time of year."

The campaign flips the script on last year’s "Do a bit of you know you did good", created by Mother, which showcased the feelgood factor of buying the perfect gift.

The work launched yesterday (10 November) and will run across TV, outdoor, social media, digital and print, accompanied by outdoor and in-store activations.