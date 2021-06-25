Debenhams launches first campaign since its online rebirth under Boohoo

Former high-street department store Debenhams has launched its first brand campaign since its rebirth as an online entity.

The retailer, which made about £400m in online net revenues in the financial year to 31 August 2020, was bought by the Boohoo Group in January 2021.

The campaign launched today (25 June) with a 30-second ad, which will run for eight weeks across primetime shows including Love Island, This Morning and Celebrity Gogglebox, as well as on-demand platforms such as 4OD and ITV Player.

The brand will aim to tap into its existing customer base of 18.9 million customers across digital and social channels, as well as drive new ones to the relaunched ecommerce site. The ad, which was created and produced in-house at Debenhams, includes nods to the store’s heritage throughout, such as the door number (243), which refers to the number of years since Debenhams was established, and the appearance of vintage ads in picture frames. It also features a dog named Debs, who can be followed on Instagram @Debs_The_Dog.

Created and directed by Patrick Duggan, senior creative manager at Debenhams, and produced by Paragon Pictures, it also highlights the multitude of in-house brands the store offers, such as Principles, Red Herring, Maine New England and Mantaray, as well as the addition of new brands from across the Boohoo Group portfolio.

Co-founder and executive director Carol Kane said: “I’m really thrilled to see the first milestone in debenhams.com's journey within the Boohoo Group. We feel this first campaign sets the tone for debenhams.com and how we see the vision for the brand developing.”