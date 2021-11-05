Debenhams launches first Christmas push since relaunch as online retailer

Debenhams.com has unveiled its first Christmas ad since the online relaunch of the department store earlier this year.

Following its first in-house campaign in June, the campaign is called “Christmas like never before”.

The ad, narrated by a young girl and her father, opens with the girl saying: “What a time to be so young, missing out on things we should have done.” A nod to the pandemic restrictions over the past year, the ad moves from the melancholic into the optimistic as the flurry of Christmas activity begins to build up.

Presents are wrapped and hastily concealed, the tree is decorated, and the matching family pyjamas are donned. The ad closes on the family dancing into the night, and grandad, reluctantly, being woken from his doze.

Ultimately serving to remind audiences that this Christmas we do have the chance to see loved ones, the concept and creative for the ad was done in-house, with the ad shot and directed by Yellow Pill.

Peter Duggan, head of creative at Debenhams.com, said: “The concept for this Christmas ad started whilst I was working from home, like many of us, surrounded by my family; my children doing homework, whilst I was on Zoom calls. In the end, they all got involved, developing the idea and even writing the poem, which is what Debenhams.com is all about; we’re part of the family.”

Carol Kane, Boohoo co-founder and group executive director, added: “For the first Christmas together, we want to highlight the importance of family and inclusivity, from the perceptive view of a child, throughout the pandemic. There is so much hope for this Christmas to be restored to normality, therefore we want to support our customers on this mission to make this year a Christmas like never before with Debenhams.com.”

The retailer was bought by the Boohoo Group in January 2021, which bought the brand out of administration for £55m.