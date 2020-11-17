Fayola Douglas
Debenhams partners Givenchy and Bare Minerals for virtual consultations

Thirty-minute appointments available with beauty and skincare experts.

Debenhams: appointments are tailored to consumers needs
Debenhams has teamed up with Givenchy, Bare Minerals and Shiseido to connect with consumers while its stores are closed, through virtual beauty consultations. 

The retailer is offering 30-minute, one-to-one appointments with the beauty and skincare brands. Appointments are tailored to consumers' needs and include providing a personalised skincare routine and advice on finding the perfect foundation. Debenhams plans to expand the brand offering in the future and the "virtual beauty room" will remain available when its stores re-open.

It will also be running weekly masterclasses through its social media platforms, with a focus on Christmas collections and gifting until the end of the year. 

Steven Cook, co-chief executive and managing director at Debenhams, said: “During these challenging times, health, beauty and wellbeing is more important than ever before. We wanted to ensure that our customers could still have access to our beauty experts to support them with all their beauty needs without having to leave home. 

“That’s why we have introduced the virtual beauty room and we are delighted to be able to deliver free of charge consultations and masterclasses from some of the very best beauty houses across the globe.”

