Debt charity Money Buddies launches 'Bankrupt of England' campaign

Debt advice charity Money Buddies has embarked on a campaign to highlight the impact of rising energy costs across the UK.

The launch of “Bankrupt of England”, developed by McCann Birmingham, coincides with a rise in the energy price cap today (1 April) from £1,277 to £1,971 per year.

Rolling out across social media and out of home, the campaign replaces the faces that adorn UK banknotes with images of those who will be hit by the crisis.

Text on the out-of-home billboards reads: "Millions of people are just one energy bill away from bankruptcy. But with our free advice we can help you deal with your debts."

A QR code is included on the posters, which people can scan to donate £5, £10 or £20 to the charity.

Sylvia Simpson, chief executive of Money Buddies, said the charity had seen a “significant increase” in the number of people requiring its services as the cost of living continues to rise.

She added: “There is a real crisis impacting millions of people across the UK and we hope that this campaign will help raise awareness and encourage those who need help to seek it.”

Media planning and buying has been handled by Rapport.

Adam Bodfish, executive creative director at McCann Birmingham, said “Spiralling energy prices are having a devastating impact on so many households.

“We need to make sure those people are being seen and heard, and that charities like Money Buddies can continue providing support to those in need.”