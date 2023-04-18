Promoted
Is decarbonised media a reality or a pipe dream? – experts from PubMatic, SeenThis, Tribaldata and The Responsible Marketing Agency discuss

Four experts explore how organisations can incorporate sustainability into their advertising strategies to improve their bottom lines and change society for the better

Sustainability has never been more important to consumers. Indeed, according to Tribaldata’s recent panel data, it is considered the third most important factor after quality and price when gift buying.

Unfortunately, from fear of greenwashing and value-action gaps, to the cost of living crisis, there are still a host of barriers to social and environmental progress.

In this video, PubMatic’s chief revenue officer Emma Newman; SeenThis’s vice president of EMEA & APAC Gareth Holmes; Tribaldata’s founder and ceo Erik Hӓggblom and The Responsible Marketing Agency’s founder Hannah Mirza offer brands and organisations some advice on how to overcome them.

