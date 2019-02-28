Decathlon calls media and advertising review

Decathlon, the sporting goods retailer, is looking for advertising and media agencies ahead of an above-the-line push.

The French retailer is planning to run a test campaign later this year and could become a regular advertiser in the UK thereafter.

Izabella Angelova, head of brand and PR at Decathlon UK, is running the process.

Decathlon does not currently have a media or ad agency in the UK.

In France, it is a major brand and past work includes the "First metre" spot by Rosapark. It promoted the Kalenji running shoe by making the point that the hardest part of running is getting started.

Decathlon opened its first store in the UK in 1999 – in Surrey Quays, London – and now has 44 branches across the country.

A spokeswoman for Decathlon did not return a request for comment.