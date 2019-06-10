Dee Ford and Mark Runacus recognised in Queen's birthday honours

Bauer Media’s veteran leader Dee Ford has been awarded a CBE in the Queen’s birthday honours list, while former Karmarama strategy chief Mark Runacus was given an MBE.

Ford, Bauer’s group managing director who has led the company since 1998, was acknowledged for services to radio.

She began her career in sales and joined Emap in 1994 as managing director of Rock FM in Preston, shortly before becoming regional managing director for the Yorkshire region.

Ford became group managing director of Emap Radio in 1998 and oversaw the doubling of the business in 2005 through the acquisitions of Melody Radio (now Magic) and Scottish Radio Holdings.

In 2012, she became a leading voice against rival Global’s purchase of GMG’s Real and Smooth Radio, arguing that it would lead to "reduced choice for advertisers".

Meanwhile, Runacus, former chief strategy officer at Karmarama and co-founder of Wax/On, was recognised for services to advertising.

His work championing diversity in advertising has gained public recognition in recent years, such as his role as president and later chairman of PrideAM, the industry organisation that promotes better LGBT+ representation.

Runacus said: "As an industry, we create content that is capable of influencing huge swathes of the country and, as such, we have a huge responsibility – and opportunity – to ensure we use our collective voice for good.

"Banging the drum on behalf of all LGBTQ folk out there to ensure the ad industry portrays them more fairly, accurately and without stereotyping is just an instinctive reaction of mine."

Runacus was an owner and senior partner of creative agency Crayon when it was bought by Karmarama’s holding company Karma Communications in 2012. He stayed at Karmarama as chief strategy officer until December 2017.

He started his agency career at Ogilvy and is also non-executive chairman of the Direct Marketing Association.

The Queen’s birthday honours list recognises "extraordinary people" across the UK and the recipients are nominated by the government.