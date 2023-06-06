Promoted
How to deliver DE&I holistically – experts from PubMatic, The Barber Shop, GroupM, and Omnicom Media UK discuss

Four experts detail how their companies put Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) at the heart of their digital ad campaigns and workplace culture

It’s well-known that consumers want to see ads that feature people from diverse backgrounds, and ads perform better when they do.

While many advertisers and marketers do prioritise DE&I, barriers to company-wide implementation remain. These range from data that doesn’t show the whole picture to clients who don’t appreciate its social and economic value.

Armed with advice, best practice tips, and measurement know-how are PubMatic’s vice president of customer success Jacqueline Boyake, The Barber Shop’s founder Dino Myers-Lamptey, GroupM’s head of agency engagement, Rebecca Lister, and Omnicom Media UK’s managing partner Laura Collins.

