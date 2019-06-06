Daniel Farey-Jones
Added 10 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Deliveroo appoints Chime360 to global creative

Young agency to assume duties immediately.

Deliveroo: Wieden & Kennedy created first global campaign
Deliveroo: Wieden & Kennedy created first global campaign

Food-delivery platform Deliveroo has handed lead global creative duties to Chime360 following a competitive pitch that it managed in-house.

Chime360 is part of Chime Group, the owner of VCCP and Chime Sports Marketing. It was founded in 2018 as an offering combining sports marketing and creative excellence. It has already produced work for Vitality, Paddy Power and Major League Baseball.

Deliveroo operates in at least 14 markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Australia and the Middle East.

It launched its first global campaign in January. This was created by Wieden & Kennedy London, which won the brief late last year. The agency worked with Deliveroo on a project basis and was not involved in the pitch process that saw Chime360 appointed.

Oli Snoddy, vice-president for brand and creative at Deliveroo, said: "We have an exciting brand story to tell around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with Chime360, and to tap into its strategic thinking and creative spirit." 

Fallon previously created Deliveroo's first TV campaign in 2017 and the brand has also created activity in-house.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019