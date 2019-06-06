Deliveroo appoints Chime360 to global creative

Food-delivery platform Deliveroo has handed lead global creative duties to Chime360 following a competitive pitch that it managed in-house.

Chime360 is part of Chime Group, the owner of VCCP and Chime Sports Marketing. It was founded in 2018 as an offering combining sports marketing and creative excellence. It has already produced work for Vitality, Paddy Power and Major League Baseball.

Deliveroo operates in at least 14 markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Australia and the Middle East.

It launched its first global campaign in January. This was created by Wieden & Kennedy London, which won the brief late last year. The agency worked with Deliveroo on a project basis and was not involved in the pitch process that saw Chime360 appointed.

Oli Snoddy, vice-president for brand and creative at Deliveroo, said: "We have an exciting brand story to tell around the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to work with Chime360, and to tap into its strategic thinking and creative spirit."

Fallon previously created Deliveroo's first TV campaign in 2017 and the brand has also created activity in-house.