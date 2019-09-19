Deliveroo appoints Initiative for media outside UK

Initiative has been appointed by Deliveroo to handle media planning and buying after a competitive pitch managed by Ebiquity.

The Interpublic agency will now handle media duties globally except in the UK, where incumbent the7stars remains in place.

Deliveroo, which was founded in 2013 and recently received investment from Amazon, operates in 12 countries around the world.

It is facing competition in the hotly contested online takeaway market from rivals Uber Eats and Just Eat, which earlier this year appointed UM, Initiative's sister agency, to run global media.

Fiona Hampshire, Deliveroo's Asia-Pacific and Middle East marketing lead, said: "With so many diverse markets in the region, it’s important that we have a strong, strategy-led partner to help us accelerate growth. In Initiative, I think we have found just that."