Deliveroo calls global creative pitch

Food-delivery platform has previously worked with Wieden & Kennedy and Red Brick Road.

Deliveroo: Wieden & Kennedy created first global campaign
Deliveroo is on the hunt for a new global creative agency, with previous partner Wieden & Kennedy London confirming it is not involved in the process.

The food-delivery platform is holding chemistry meetings this week and is running the process directly. Deliveroo confirmed to Campaign that the search was taking place, but declined to provide further details.

Deliveroo has been one of the UK’s most successful companies since it was founded in 2013 by Americans Will Shu and Greg Orlowski. It now operates in at least 14 markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Australia and the Middle East.

According to the Financial Times 1000, which ranks fast-growing companies, Deliveroo was the single fastest-growing business in Europe during 2013-2016, with growth of more than 100,000%. From 2014 to 2017, it was the second-fastest grower.

Deliveroo launched its first global campaign in January, created by W&K, which won the brief late last year. The agency worked with Deliveroo on a project basis.

Fallon previously created Deliveroo's first TV campaign in 2017 and the brand has also created activity in-house.

In January, Deliveroo appointed Ines Ures as global chief marketing officer, with global marketing director Jamie Swango later leaving to join investment group The Craftory.

There were reports last year that Uber, one of Deliveroo’s chief competitors since the launch in 2016 of Uber Eats, was in talks to acquire its British rival.

