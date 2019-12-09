Sara Spary
Deliveroo Christmas ad hails midwives as UK's 'best delivery service'

Food platform will donate funds to midwives at UCLH as part of campaign.

Deliveroo has claimed that it is the second-best delivery service in the UK – behind midwives  in its first-ever Christmas campaign, which promotes its drive to donate funds to University College London Hospital this festive season.

The social media spot, created by Talker Tailor Trouble Maker and produced by Formidable Films, features a day in the life of a real midwife and "unsung hero" Katy, and pays tribute to midwives who work tirelessly over Christmas.

The campaign, which features the hashtag #ForTheMidwives, promotes Deliveroo's pledge to make a donation to UCLH each time a food delivery is made throughout December. The brand said it planned to donate at least £100,000.

"We’re happy to be supporting the amazing work of midwives this Christmas and shining a light on the everyday heroes that make up the UK’s best delivery service," Will Shu, Deliveroo founder and chief executive, said.

"At Deliveroo, we talk about deliveries every single day, but we recognise that some deliveries are more important than others and we take our hats off to them."

