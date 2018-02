Passersby will be able to pick up a burger, made by one of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners. As well as the classic beef burger there will be chicken and vegetarian varieties on offer.

Deliveroo said that it chose burgers because they are "one of the nation’s most popular takeaway dishes".

The billboard will be four metres tall and six metres long. It will be near the Old Truman Brewery in London on 13 March.

The activation is part of the brand's campaign "Eat more amazing".