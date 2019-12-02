Deliveroo is creating a cashpoint that will dish out bacon sarnies

Deliveroo is unveiling a cashpoint that will dish out free bacon sandwiches to help Londoners cope with their hangovers during the festive season.

The stunt is being staged in the capital in response to data sourced by Deliveroo that shows breakfast orders peaking by 72% on the second Friday of December, supposedly "the most hungover day of the year".

Talker Tailor Trouble Maker worked with Deliveroo to develop the idea, while Kerve is managing the build. The bacon rolls are being provided by Oink Catering.

The "Piggy bank ATM" can be accessed on Brushfield Street between 7am and 2pm, and runs from 11 to 13 December.

Joe Groves, head of PR at Deliveroo, said: "Hangovers are brutal, especially at Christmas, and hopefully, instead of getting the fear at a cash point after a big spending spree, we can deliver a bit more joy."