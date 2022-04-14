Deliveroo dishes up food rituals in campaign by Pablo

Deliveroo has released a campaign by Pablo celebrating universal food rituals.

Evolving Pablo’s “Food. We get it.” brand platform, created last year, “How do you Deliveroo?” includes three TV ads as well as VOD, out-of-home, radio and digital assets.

The 30-second films, directed by US through Academy, spotlight different takeaway habits at various stages of the orders, from adding items to the basket to taking that first bite.

“The order” focuses on excitement and anticipation, as the food-lover can’t get the idea of pizza out of his mind once he knows it's on its way.

“The arrival” celebrates the almost holy experience of setting up the dish in the customer’s own unique way.

“The last gyoza” explores the tension of who deserves the last bite.

The ads are supported by key visuals, photographed by Richard Puller, where a POV approach further emphasises the ways in which food-lovers enjoy their orders: from a collection of their favourite sauces to an outfit change into their comfiest clothes.

“We are a customer-obsessed company,” Tina Koehler, vice-president of marketing at Deliveroo, said. “We love food and find it fascinating how each of our customers have their own way of enjoying the Deliveroo service and the food they order through it.”

Deliveroo and Pablo conducted research across six markets and their 8.1 million monthly active customers to identify trends in the takeaway experience.

“As we began to explore the many quirks surrounding the takeaway experience, we quickly realised how rich the territory was," Koehler added.

“Food rituals are not new in themselves – they go back centuries – but, especially in the past two years when food delivery has become a more integral part of consumers’ lives, we’ve seen new habits and behaviours emerge and this new way of eating particularly excited us.”

She continued: “We’re hoping that our customers will recognise themselves, their friends and their family members in the campaign. The tension-filled scene in 'The last gyoza' spot is played out in my house most nights and a number of customers spoke about the pre-arrival excitement that’s played out in 'The order'.”

Pablo creatives Chris Bovill and John Allison took inspiration from various film genres to represent authentically the different emotions that can be conjured through the takeaway experience.

“Pablo has a brilliant ability to authentically communicate the role great food plays in our lives,” Koehler said. “It’s their commitment to insight driven and differentiating ideas that helps Deliveroo resonate culturally and stand out in a competitive category.”

Dan Watts, executive creative director at Pablo, added: “Just like true love, our favourite takeaway makes us act in funny ways. Being the champions of great food, Deliveroo gets that and exists to serve those deliciously eclectic behaviours.

“Right, I’m off to order a double bacon Five Guys with cheese before my next Zoom call.”

Koehler said that Deliveroo will be releasing a fourth TV ad, “The forgotten milk”, as part of the campaign later this month.

The spot features supermarket essentials to promote the brand’s grocery delivery service Deliveroo Hop, which is available in Vauxhall, Battersea, White City and Bermondsey, in London, and Manchester.