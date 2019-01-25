Deliveroo goes global with oddball ad campaign celebrating 'food freedom'

Deliveroo is attempting to shed its image as a high-end food-delivery company as it launches its first global marketing campaign by Wieden & Kennedy London.

The agency won the assignment at the end of last year to create Deliveroo’s new campaign as it eyes further global expansion. After launching in the UK in 2013, the brand now operates in 13 markets and plans to expand into additional cities soon. It most recently set up shop in Taiwan.

"Food freedom" aims to make the brand more accessible while maintaining a fun tone of voice. Because it delivers from restaurants, Deliveroo is typically seen as a more expensive option compared to brands such as Just Eat.

The campaign’s idea is to spotlight the happiness that comes from the freedom to get food however and whenever you want it – whether that is ordering a meal on a hungover Saturday or to fuel a late night at the office. It will run across TV, online, outdoor, cinema, media sponsorship and digital radio, in markets including the UK, France, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Australia and Hong Kong.

Ben Shaffery and Max Batten created the work, while The Sacred Egg directed the film through Riff Raff. The7stars is the media agency.

The TV spot shows various out-of-this-world scenarios in which oddball characters receive their takeaways, such as an astronaut in space. Outdoor ads use colour blocking and graphic food imagery to celebrate the act of eating.

Shaffery and Batten said: "Nothing really beats tucking into a burger in your joggers in front of the TV. Using a hyperbolic lens, we placed a bunch of simple takeaway truths at the heart of the campaign, showing that with the ease of Deliveroo, nothing can get in the way of your Food Freedom."

For the first time, Deliveroo will be featured on live-streaming video platform Twitch, navigation app Waze, and audio platform Acast.

This month Deliveroo hired former Treatwell marketer Inés Ures as its global chief marketing officer.

Emily Kraftman, Deliveroo’s UK and Ireland marketing director, said: "Life is too short for disappointing takeaways. At its core, our new campaign is telling people Deliveroo can give you the freedom to have what you want, when you want it, where you want it."